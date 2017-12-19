Carter wins state Senate seat - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Carter wins state Senate seat

Joel Carter will represent District 49 in the Mississippi Senate (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) Joel Carter will represent District 49 in the Mississippi Senate (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Joel Carter will represent parts of Gulfport, Biloxi and Harrison County in the Mississippi Senate. Carter won almost 53% of the vote in today's special election. He easily beat Dan Carr and Ron Meyers in the District 49 election.

Just 3,743 people voted in the special election. That's less than 10% of the nearly 47,000 people registered in the district. Part of the extremely low voter turnout could be blamed on fog that blanketed the area all day. Part of it could be blamed on an election held just six days before Christmas. And the third reason poll workers admit could be related to voter apathy.

Carter will replace Sean Tindell in the state Senate. Tindell resigned after being picked by Gov. Phil Bryant to serve on the Mississippi Court of Appeals.

