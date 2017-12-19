Donations picked up for Toys for Tots in Harrison Co.

Marines pick up toys, dolls and bikes you dropped off at WLOX for the Toys for Tots program (Source: WLOX)

There were enough toys to make Santa's workshop look empty.

"We walked in this morning and was in absolute awe," said Staff Sgt. Lisa Flores.

The Marine Corps Reserve stopped by the WLOX studio Tuesday morning to pick up hundreds of toys donated by people in the community. Flores said this year's campaign started off slow, and ended with an overwhelming response.

"A lot of the donations came really late this year, which we are super grateful for because that way we are able to accomplish our mission as far as getting toys to all these children," she said.

Everything from bikes to stuffed animals were loaded on to the truck to be given to a child in need.

"The community has been absolutely phenomenal supporting each other and ensuring everybody in their area gets a Christmas," said Flores.

That support also came from students at Harrison Central High School.

The school's Key Club, National Honor Society and Interact organized a drive, and in just a few weeks, students had collected eight boxes full of toys. That's not including five boxes of toys collected by the band.

"I just feel very warm and happy and just blessed to just be able to help another kid that's was unfortunate, unlike us," said senior rep, Vi Tran.

"It makes me feel good. It's amazing what we're doing for these kids," said senior Alexandra Meija.

Staff Sergeant Flores said this year, more than 14,000 toys were collected.

"I remember being a kid and just wondering what was in that wrapped gift that was under the tree, so I hope they enjoy their Christmas," she said.

A Christmas made better thanks to the generosity of the community.

The toys are now with the Salvation Army, where they are sorted for families who have applied for assistance.

Those gifts will be part of the Toys for Tots distribution in Harrison County on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.