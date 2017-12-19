Feds tell Bay St. Louis they can link deceased chief to fraud

Bay St. Louis learns more about the federal investigation into the deceased police chief (Photo source: WLOX)

According to the city's mayor, federal investigators tell Bay St. Louis leaders they can link fraud allegations to deceased police chief Mike Denardo. The new development in the federal investigation of Denardo and the Bay St. Louis police department surfaced Monday during a city council meeting.

Mayor Mike Favre confirms to WLOX News Now the FBI determined DeNardo committed fraud during a two year period as chief when Denardo reportedly redirected almost $47,000 of city money from the payroll account into one of his personal accounts. The FBI report shared with Bay St. Louis administrators reportedly found no one else was involved in the fraud.

Bay St. Louis has filed a motion with DeNardo's insurance company to recover the lost money.

Denardo killed himself outside the police station in September, 2016.

