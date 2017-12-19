More flight cancellations reported at Gulfport airport

Wednesday starts the same way Tuesday ended. Fog blankets the coast. And that's created even more travel issues for people trying to fly into our out of Gulfport Biloxi International Airport.

The airport's flight board shows three early morning cancellations. It also has two flight delays. Those delays are on Delta. People who had early morning flights to Atlanta will take off. But, the departure board says they won't leave until later this morning.

Morning flights to Dallas, Charlotte and Houston all got canceled because the fog prevented planes from landing in Gulfport. Right now, later flights remain scheduled. But, that could change depending on when the fog lifts.

With Christmas just days away, and many flights sold out, the cancellations might be more problematic for families trying to start their vacations.

Check this link for the latest flight information at Gulfport Biloxi International Airport.

