Biloxi maps out final phase of Popp's Ferry extension

This is the chosen route for the Popp's Ferry Road extension (Photo Source: City of Biloxi)

Biloxi leaders are optimistic cars will be driving from Popp's Ferry Road to the beach by late 2019 or early 2020. That timetable came up Tuesday when the city council approved an engineering firm to do the final design of the Popp's Ferry extension.

Neel-Schaffer will be paid $532,000 to develop a schedule to acquire rights of way, apply for any permits, and review the construction plans. That's the same engineering firm that did the initial work on the Popp's Ferry Road extension.

There's a picture attached to this story that shows the chosen route of the $15 million extension. As you look at it, you see engineers curve Popp's Ferry slightly to the west just as it passes the Walgreens. From there, it crosses the railroad tracks at grade level. It goes just to the west of Oakmont Place. And then it turns just a bit east as it reaches Highway 90.

The federal government will cover 80% of the construction costs.

