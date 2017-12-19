Gulfport approves $52 million bid to build downtown aquarium - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport approves $52 million bid to build downtown aquarium

Gulfport Council Members approve the contractor's $52 million bid to build the Mississippi Aquarium project. (Photo Source: File) Gulfport Council Members approve the contractor's $52 million bid to build the Mississippi Aquarium project. (Photo Source: File)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport’s city council is ready to see construction at the Mississippi Aquarium site. Moments ago, the council approved the $52,133,000 bid submitted by the Roy Anderson Corp. and authorized the Gulfport Redevelopment Commission to accept the bid. The GRC must also ratify the contract with Roy Anderson’s construction team. That board meets Thursday.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes moved the bid approval up, saying the contract was negotiated, and he’d like it signed before 2017 ends. Tuesday was the last time the Gulfport City Council had a meeting on the calendar this year. Getting both agencies to okay the construction contract this week would help the mayor meet his deadline.

The Mississippi Aquarium is a $93 million investment in downtown Gulfport. More than half of the funding for the project comes from the state. The final $35 million got financed by the Gulfport City Council when it approved a $35 million bond to make sure the aquarium had the money it needed to be finished. Gulfport taxpayers are responsible for paying back that bond.

Bid delays in the fall pushed back the eventual opening of the tourist attraction to late 2019 or early 2020.

Back in March, Mayor Hewes touted the importance of the aquarium to his city and to South Mississippi. “It's going to be a real focal point for the entire Gulf Coast,” said Hewes. “A lot of folks said, 'Is it going to be real?' Yes, it's going to be real. It's going to be huge and it will be transformational.”

Over the summer, crews hauled tons of dirt to the Highway 90 location. The dirt work raised the property’s elevation and formed the aquarium’s foundation. That dirt base now sits behind a chain link fence, just waiting for that next big splash, when construction teams bring the Mississippi Aquarium out of the newly created ground.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly