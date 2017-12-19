Palazzo: Tax bill is common sense conservative legislation - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Palazzo: Tax bill is common sense conservative legislation

Rep. Steven Palazzo (Photo source: WLOX) Rep. Steven Palazzo (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

Fourth District Congressman Steven Palazzo was one of the 227 House republicans who voted for the historic tax overhaul bill. “Seven years in the making, we’ve waited for this moment to send common-sense, conservative legislation to a President that will do the right thing for the American people," Palazzo said in an email after the vote.

No democrats voted for the tax reforms..

Palazzo did, he said, because the sweeping tax changes were necessary. " The American people want and need a simple, fair tax code, and I’m proud to say that is exactly what we’ve accomplished today," he said after the 227-203 vote.

The tax bill is considered the first significant legislation endorsed by President Donald Trump, approved by the House of Representatives, and supported by almost all Senate republicans. The Senate could vote on the compromise bill in the next several hours. "Many doubted that we could get tax reform passed," Rep. Palazzo said, "but in one year's time we proved by taking on and successfully achieving one of the biggest legislative accomplishments, that we can work together and get the job done for the American people.”

