More details surface about a Gulfport home invasion

Two men reportedly entered a home on 39th Avenue in Gulfport Tuesday morning carrying handguns. According to Gulfport Police, the men took items from the home and the keys to a woman's vehicle. The suspects drove off in her car and haven't been seen since.

That car is a 2006 gray Ford Taurus with license plates MNS482. If you see a car similar to the one in the picture attached to this story, police urge you to stay away from it. Instead, call the police department at 228-868-5959.

The victim was taken to the hospital. A police department tweet said her injuries were non-life threatening. Police said she did not recognize the men who entered her home.

The home invasion was near the 3900 block of 39th Avenue.

