More details surface about a Gulfport home invasion

Two men reportedly entered a home on 39th Avenue in Gulfport Tuesday morning carrying handguns. According to Gulfport Police, the men took items from the home and the keys to a woman's vehicle. The suspects drove off in her car and haven't been seen since.

That car is a 2006 gray Ford Taurus with license plates MNS482. If you see a car similar to the one in the picture attached to this story, police urge you to stay away from it. Instead, call the police department at 228-868-5959.

The victim was taken to the hospital. A police department tweet said her injuries were non-life threatening. Police said she did not recognize the men who entered her home.

The home invasion was near the 3900 block of 39th Avenue.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.