Santa's elves pick up your Toys for Tots donations

Marines pick up toys, dolls and bikes you dropped off at WLOX for the Toys for Tots program (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

It started in a corner with two empty boxes and a handful of gifts. It grew into an overflowing array of toys, dolls and bikes all donated by WLOX viewers. On Tuesday, cameras could no longer roll across the studio. Christmas gifts covered almost every inch of floor space.

Tuesday was when the Marines stopped by WLOX to pick up your generous gifts. From here, the donations go to a Toys for Tots warehouse so they can be sorted and organized. This Saturday, these gifts will be part of the Toys for Tots distribution in Harrison County. More than 1,100 children will have a more enjoyable holiday because of what you donated to the annual toy drive.

