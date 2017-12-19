Jeff Davis Elementary looks more like Santa's workshop - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Jeff Davis Elementary looks more like Santa's workshop

Jeff Davis Elementary in Biloxi looked more like Santa's workshop thanks to friends at Keesler Air Force Base (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) Jeff Davis Elementary in Biloxi looked more like Santa's workshop thanks to friends at Keesler Air Force Base (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
Children are very thankful for the Christmas generosity shown by Keesler Air Force Base (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) Children are very thankful for the Christmas generosity shown by Keesler Air Force Base (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

The spirit of Christmas came alive Tuesday at Jeff Davis Elementary School in Biloxi.

The spirit started at nearby Keesler Air Force Base. The wing staff put up an Angel Tree at the base the past few weeks. Employees bought gifts for needy families. On Tuesday, those gifts were picked up and delivered to the Biloxi elementary school

As many as 15 families benefited from this heartwarming generosity. That was quite evident by the smiles on the faces of parents and children who received the gifts. Presents ranged from bicycles, to games and toys, clothes, and electronic devices.

This is the fifth year Keesler partnered with Jeff Davis Elementary on this very special Christmas program.

