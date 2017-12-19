Make A Wish receives a sweet treat

Make A Wish receives a $1,000 check from the Biloxi Dunkin Donuts on Cedar Lake Road (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)

Early risers got a free cup of coffee. Make A Wish got a $1,000 donation. The holiday gifts came from the new Dunkin Donuts shop on Cedar Lake Road.

The contribution comes through Dunkin Donuts "Brewing Joy" program. The gift will help Make A Wish organizers fulfill a future dream of a young boy or girl. Similar $1,000 checks were handed out at two dozen other donut shops around the country.

As for the free coffee, the first 500 customers who stopped by the Biloxi store received the thank you gift. This is the second year Dunkin’ Donuts’ “Brewing Joy” program said thank you to its guests and the local community.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.