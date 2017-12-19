WLOX Editorial: There is nothing wrong with setting lofty goals

It's that time of year that most will reset, rethink where they are in their lives and most will resolve to do better. And inevitably 80 percent of the New Year's resolutions will fail by February.

But you could look at it this way; If February is the month for failure, there's a great chance of success for your resolution at least through January.

We say there is nothing wrong with setting lofty goals and big resolutions. But changing is not easy.

Maybe the way to look at it this: If you fail one day in your resolution, don't look at is a complete failure. Start over the next day.

We say "Cheers" to your resolutions no matter how lofty or small. And don't give up because of one day's failure. There's nothing wrong with do overs to make for a happier New Year.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

