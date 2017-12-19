WLOX Editorial: Let's hope

The seemingly never ending east Biloxi infrastructure improvement project is having a hard time living up to the "improvement" part of the title. The years of torn up roads, for blocks and blocks of east Biloxi has many people asking when will the actual improvement come.

In a recent city hall meeting, the people living in east Biloxi south of the railroad were told; as the project moves to their area, they won't make the same mistakes they made north of the tracks. Let's hope so.

Allowing the contractor to tear up the whole area for years was wrong and an extreme disservice to the people. The work should be limited to small sections at a time, and completed before moving to another section. Then finally we can see improvement in this improvement project.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.