Early voting lacks something - voters

Dan Carr, Joel Carter and Ron Meyers campaigned for weeks hoping to win the Mississippi Senate District 49 special election. Today is election day. And from the very early indications, this race is not producing very much interest.

Lackluster is one way to describe vote totals at precincts already checked. Whether it's the fog, the timing of this election, or voter apathy, polling places are reportedly pretty empty. The circuit clerk says early voting is very slow. But, she's optimistic that it will pick up as the fog burns off.

The polls opened at 7:00 a.m. at 19 precincts in parts of Gulfport and the western tip of Biloxi. The close at 7:00 p.m. Almost 47,000 registered voters are qualified to cast ballots in the special election.

The candidate who receives more than 50% of the vote will replace Sean Tindell as the district 49 senator. If no candidate reaches the 50% plus one total, a runoff will be held between the top two finishers.

