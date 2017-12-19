LIVE ON GMM: New developments overnight on deadly Amtrak derailment

Investigators have revealed the Amtrak train that derailed in Washington state was going at least twice as fast as it should have been. Three people were killed and dozens were injured Monday on a track that was just recently upgraded. This morning, the survivors are sharing terrifying details about the moments before crash. We're live on Good Morning Mississippi from the scene with their stories and we're hearing the heroic stories of those who rushed in to help.

You can watch our live show on a mobile device by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.