Gulfport neighbors put out an SOS after shots fired - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport neighbors put out an SOS after shots fired

43rd Avenue was swarming with Gulfport police officers, after a reported shooting. (Image Source: WLOX News) 43rd Avenue was swarming with Gulfport police officers, after a reported shooting. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Spivery says someone shot at her silver Nissan Altima, and a bullet narrowly missed her eight-month-old daughter who was riding in the backseat. (Image Source: WLOX News) Spivery says someone shot at her silver Nissan Altima, and a bullet narrowly missed her eight-month-old daughter who was riding in the backseat. (Image Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

The scene was becoming all too familiar for people who live near 43rd Avenue in Gulfport. Flashing blue lights lit up the Monday sky around 5:30 p.m. The neighborhood swarming with police officers.

Paudrekia Spivery says someone shot at her silver Nissan Altima, and a bullet narrowly missed her eight-month-old daughter who sat in the backseat. That led to emotions running high. A fight broke out near the crime scene. Just before that brawl broke out, residents could be overheard saying they know who fired the shots, and wished something would be done about their behavior and what they said was frequent gun fire in the neighborhood.

“For y’all to just be shooting at someone y’all don't even know what's going on. Y’all don't even know who it is. It was a baby in that car. Y’all could have killed that baby. Y’all don't care,” said Spivery.

Spivery says she doesn't understand why her car was targeted, but another 43rd Avenue resident says this is her second time having bullets penetrate her property. “This is going on every week, every other week. There's gun fire going on.  There's somebody's house being shot up,” said Rachel McIntyre.

Just before police arrived down the street, McIntyre says she called 911 because a bullet pierced a window in the back of her house. “To be told by 911 dispatcher we'll get to you when we get to you. That's not very trusting or convincing,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre says she just wants to feel safe in her own neighborhood. “We were terrified, because we don't know if somebody was trying to shoot our house. We mind our business. We don't bother nobody,” said McIntyre.    

In the wee hours of Tuesday morning, Gulfport police arrested Clarence Clay. A news release posted on the Gulfport Police Department Twitter page said the 17-year-old was charged as an adult with three counts of aggravated assault. Officers reportedly found Clay at a home on Wanda Place. The news release said police also arrested Clay mother. Tythisha Eason was accused of resisting arrest.

Gulfport made a third arrest in the aftermath of the incident. Paudrekia Spivery was taken into custody on an outstanding bench warrant. Spivery is the same woman who said a bullet hit her vehicle.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

