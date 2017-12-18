Ocean Springs looking to replace downtown foot patrol officer

The search is on for a new foot patrol officer in downtown Ocean Springs.



Earlier this year the board of aldermen approved a foot patrol position, but the officer only did it for a few months before stepping down.



Board member Ricky Authement has asked Police Chief Mark Dunston to update the board on the vacancy during Tuesday's Board of Aldermen meeting.

Dunston told WLOX News now that the position is posted internally. He said it is critical for downtown and he expects a foot patrol officer to be back on the street within the next six weeks.

"What we found when we did have an officer down there full time assigned to just the downtown area especially just on foot, we noticed a statistical decrease in a lot of nuisance crimes and quality of life issues, an improvement in quality of life issues," Dunston said.

Dunston says he's also taking steps to add more than one.

"We were so impressed with the data that I used that data when I recently applied for a grant from the department of justice to get two more officers just for downtown," Dunston said.

