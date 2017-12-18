Gulfport teen linked to gunshots in west Gulfport - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Gulfport teen linked to gunshots in west Gulfport

This is aggravated assault suspect Clarence Clay (Photo Source: Gulfport Police) This is aggravated assault suspect Clarence Clay (Photo Source: Gulfport Police)
This is Paudrekia Spivery. Her car reported got hit by a flying bullet. Gulfport arrested her on an outstanding bench warrant (Photo Source: Gulfport Police) This is Paudrekia Spivery. Her car reported got hit by a flying bullet. Gulfport arrested her on an outstanding bench warrant (Photo Source: Gulfport Police)
This was the scene near 43rd Avenue in Gulfport after a report of shots fired in the neighborhood (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) This was the scene near 43rd Avenue in Gulfport after a report of shots fired in the neighborhood (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

Gulfport Police arrested 17-year-old Clarence Clay before sunrise and charged him with three counts of aggravated assault. Clay reportedly fired shots Monday night toward a vehicle near 44th Avenue. A police department news release says four juveniles were inside that vehicle when it got struck by a bullet.

Officers arrested Clay around 4:00 a.m. at a home on Wanda Place. His bond was set at $150,000 for each aggravated assault charge.

Clay wasn't the only person arrested. Police said his mother Tythisha Eason was taken into custody for resisting arrest. She was apprehended, the police news release said, while officers attempted to arrest her son. Officers also took Paudrekia Spivery into custody on an outstanding bench warrant. WLOX News Now interviewed Spivery at the scene because at least one of the bullets fired Monday night hit her Nissan.

The incident started around 5:30 Monday night. Gulfport police responded to a report of shots fired near 43rd and 44th Avenues. While there, a fight broke out between neighbors. The police news release said no one involved in that altercation went to jail.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

