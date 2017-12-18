Biloxi woman thankful to police for returning stolen property

A Biloxi woman is grateful after police recovered a package stolen from her home. She says the combination of hard working officers, and a return address on the box, that her package made it to its destination.

Biloxi resident Penny Morgan says had it not been for the quick actions of police, her family never would have seen some of their holiday surprises. Morgan says, "I just really want to say thank you to the police department who responded so quick. It was for our car, a trailer to hold extra cargo, and extra luggage. It was $90, and rain bag was $40, so that's over $100, and Amazon does not reimburse for anything stolen once they deliver it."

Major Chris DeBack says with the Biloxi Police Department says, "On the 15th of December, we got a call, in reference to a suspicious white truck that was going through neighborhoods. Witnesses had seen a male and a female. Officers were able to locate the truck, and identify the driver as Sean Edwin Firth, and the passenger as Monica Michelle Redding."

DeBack says inside the truck, they found the contents of more than 20 packages.

"During the full inventory of the vehicle, there was additional property that was found, a bunch of it. We are still trying to identify some of the owners, because a lot of it was out of the packaging, so we didn't have any names to associate it with. We're in the process of going through it and trying to see where it came from and who some of the owners are, we do know some of them are from D'Iberville," DeBack noted.

DeBack says people are asked to contact police if they expected to receive a package on the 15th and did not, in the areas of Cedar Lake Rd. and Iberville Dr. in West Biloxi.

DeBack also says the two charged with petty larceny could receive up to six months in jail, up to a $1,000 fine, or both.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.