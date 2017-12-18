Bay police: Gunshot victims knew each other

This was the scene on Sycamore Street in Bay St. Louis (Photo source: WLOX News Now)

Bay St. Louis police say two gunshot victims and a third person injured in a separate car incident all knew each other. But, officers provided few other details about the Sunday shooting on Sycamore Street.

Chief Gary Ponthieux, Jr. has not identified anyone involved in the altercation. He's only confirmed the three people involved all went to the hospital, and they're all in stable condition. According to Chief Ponthieux, "There are no warrants or arrests at this time."

Gunshots echoed through Bay St. Louis Sunday afternoon just before 3:00. Police rushed to Sycamore Street and St. Francis Street. They found a wrecked vehicle with two gunshot victims inside. A short distance away, they found the third individual suffering from wounds suffered after being hit by a car.

"Since the initial report," Chief Ponthieux says in a Monday evening news release, "officers have located and interviewed all known parties to the incident." The chief stressed his department continues to investigate the case.

