Holiday gift will make Christmas at Our Daily Bread much sweeter - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Holiday gift will make Christmas at Our Daily Bread much sweeter

Cable One in Pascagoula donated $1,970 to Our Daily Bread (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) Cable One in Pascagoula donated $1,970 to Our Daily Bread (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) -

Christmas came a little early for Our Daily Bread in Pascagoula. Cable One representatives stopped by the soup kitchen Monday morning to drop off a special donation. Cable One employees raised$1,970 to help feed the less fortunate in eastern Jackson County.

Mary Meldren is the Our Daily Bread director. "It was just an awesome experience," Meldren said after receiving the check. "It was a like a real show of support from Cable One and I'm just so grateful for their support. They never let Our Daily Bread down."

Our Daily Bread employees say the donation definitely puts them in the holiday spirit. And it comes at just the right time. The soup kitchen will serve a holiday feast on Christmas day.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

