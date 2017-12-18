Biloxi casino bandit still not in custody

This is another look at the purse snatching suspect Biloxi wants to find (Photo Source: Biloxi Police Department)

Biloxi has a whodunnit mystery it's trying to solve. Detectives say they need help finding a pick pocket who walked into the IP Casino Resort and Spa on June 25.

On that summer day, a Biloxi detective said an individual "was scoping around the place," looking for someone who would be an easy mark. Based on surveillance footage seen by detectives, the suspect spotted an elderly woman playing a slot machine. Next to her was a walker and an open purse. According to the officer, the man walked toward the woman, and grabbed a wallet out of the purse.

Moments later, the suspect is seen on tape at a different slot machine. He's reportedly using money out of the woman's wallet to gamble.

Just 18 minutes after reportedly taking the wallet, the suspect can be seen on surveillance images walking back toward the George County woman. This time, officers say he snatches her purse and takes off. "He just pounced on her," officer Michael Wheeler said.

The crime was six months ago. Officer Wheeler says it's being reported now because Biloxi has a backlog of misdemeanor cases like this. Patrolmen and detectives have received countless calls about stolen wallets, snatched purses, and missing cell phones. They're trying to solve as many as they can. That's why they're asking for your help.

The Biloxi detective hopes the two surveillance images he just released will help his investigators find the casino culprit.

