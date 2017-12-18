Santa's badge helps every Jackson Co. child smile

These are some of the toys Jackson County will pass out so children have a merry Christmas (Photo Source: Jackson County Sheriff's Department)

The spirit of Christmas brings a beaming smile to a young child's face. Too many times, families struggle during the holidays. And what should be a joyous time becomes a time of despair.

Jackson County's first responders believe a smile makes Christmas a lot more enjoyable for everyone. For weeks, they've collected toys, stuffed animals and other special gifts. On Tuesday and Wednesday, they'll pass out what's been donated to parents who qualified for the Santa Wears A Badge program. In turn, those parents will get a chance to watch as many as 200 children open the presents on Christmas morning.

Connie Bosarge coordinated the Santa Wears A Badge program for Jackson County's first responders. "What we try to do is the ones who can't get assistance from Toys for Tots or the other ones, we try to help them," she said. "We know that most of them is just working to pay bills and so they're not going to be able to get a Christmas like all the other ones and that's what we try to do."

Between 70-100 parents signed up for Jackson County's Santa Wears A Badge program. They can pick up their gifts at the Hurley storm shelter on Highway 613 between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Parents already have appointments to pick up their presents.

