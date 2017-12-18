Smoking ban might include Marshall Park - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Smoking ban might include Marshall Park

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Ocean Springs bans smoking in all city parks. However, that prohibition does not include Marshall Park. Tuesday night, the board of aldermen has an item on the agenda to extend the tobacco ban to the downtown green space.

Why is Marshall Park currently excluded from the no smoking at city parks ban? City leaders say it was an oversight. They note that while the city owns Marshall Park, it leases that area to the Historic Ocean Springs Association.

The amendment being debated Tuesday prohibits the use of tobacco products at Marshall Park. It's one of five new items on the Ocean Springs agenda.

Marshall Park is 106 years old. In 1998, an Ocean Springs family donated the park to the city and gave HOSA a 40-year lease for stewardship.

