It wasn't a thing of beauty, but it was a win: New Orleans Saints 31 New York Jets 19

The New Orleans Saints defense was outstanding. Defensive end Cam Jordan was exceptional. He blocked four pass attempts by New York Jets quarterback Bryce Petty and those tipped balls played a major role in New Orleans picking up their tenth win on the season.

Jordan said, "As much as I'd like to say I had a couple of battered ball today, I was close enough to a sack today, and I won't like, I wanted that sack."

The game wasn't a runaway, it was actually too close for comfort. New Orleans was projected to have an easy time in defeating the Jets, but penalties and turnovers kept the Jets within striking distance. Petty who completed only 19 of 39 pass attempts did toss a touchdown pass to Elijah McGuire that trimmed the Saints lead 24 to 19, with 1:51 remaining in the game. A two point conversion failed.

New Orleans running back Mark Ingram put the game out of reach for the Jets, when he exploded 50-yards for his second touchdown on the day. He has now surpassed a thousand yards rushing in back-to-back seasons. Ingram totaled 151 yards from scrimmage.

Ingram said, "It's something I wanted to do. I just got to thank the Lord who put me in this opportunity to put me on this platform. Anybody who has ever blocked for me. My receivers, fullbacks, tight ends. There's a lot of hands that go into having two seasons like that."

Drew Brees completed 26 of 36 pass attempts for 295 yards and two touchdowns. His last one was to Michael Thomas who became the second NFL player with at least 90 receptions in his first two seasons. He had 9 receptions for 93 yards.

The Saints weren't clicking on all cylinders with three turnovers, including an ill-advised pass by Brees that resulted in an interception. Bottom line...the Saints prevailed 31 to 19.

Brees said, "We scored on our first three possessions. I felt like we had good rhythm, good tempo. We were able to hit some big plays. I'm also a little disappointed because you feel like there was opportunity there to distance ourselves and score some point. So, we made it harder than I think it needed to be and yet when we needed to put together a drive, convert some third downs and make plays there at the end, we were able to do that."

Coach Sean Payton wasn't happy with the penalties and turnovers. "We've got to eliminate the penalties. Shows up every week. Same guys every week. Same group, "said Payton. He added, "I didn't feel like it was one of our better games. None the less we were able to do what we had to do to win the game."

The Saints improved to 10 and 4, tied with Carolina in the NFC South Division standings. However, the Saints own the tiebreaker over the Panthers since New Orleans won both games with the Carolina during the season.

Next week the big one, the Atlanta Falcons inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. It will decide who wins the NFC South Division.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All Rights Reserved.