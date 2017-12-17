For many, holiday shopping is about more than gifts

From the festive holiday décor to Jolly Ole St. Nick people say there are plenty of other reasons to visit the mall, especially if you've finished off your Christmas list.(Image Source: WLOX News)

“We're just out at the mall hanging out, because the holidays a great time to be at the mall,” said Thomas McCaffrey.

From the festive holiday decor to Jolly Ol' St. Nick people say there are plenty of other reasons to visit the mall, especially if you've finished off your Christmas list.

“I did more online this year. Most of it I did online,” said McCaffrey.

In our search for last minute shoppers, we found a pretty lively bunch, decked out in holiday accessories. They were there to do some shopping, but first, they were on a mission to complete a Christmas tradition.

“We came to take a picture with Santa, with the boys you know it's an annual thing, we always come down,” said Jason Landrum.

You're never too old for a picture with Santa Claus, and what's a picture with Santa, without your mom?

“Cool moms, we love the moms,” said Landrum.

Accompanying Landrum and his group of friends were their mothers. Chantal Krause, one of the so-called "cool moms”, says they love hanging with their boys on their monthly outings.

“We started also a tradition taking a picture with Santa, and they're all 14, and some of them now starting to turn 15. So, they will be driving soon. So, I don't know how much longer they're going to want to hang out with us, but we just enjoy every minute of it with them,” said Krause.

While online shopping has become the shopping method of choice, these guys are proof that going to the mall during the holidays is about more than buying gifts, it's really an experience.

