Gulfport flights slowly getting back on schedule

Planes line up on the ground after a power outage brought traffic to a halt at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. (Source: @dsalley24/TwitterN)

They finally restored power at Atlanta's airport. Flights are once again taking off and landing at the world's busiest airport. That's starting to ease the congestion at places like Gulfport Biloxi International Airport.

This morning's 6:00 a.m. flight to Atlanta on Delta took off on time. American Airlines canceled early morning flights to Dallas and Charlotte because those planes never came here. A United flight from Houston due in Sunday night will now arrive at 10:19 this morning. That means the departure back to Houston won't leave until 10:39 a.m., more than three hours later than expected.

A power outage at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport created hours of chaos for passengers. And that trickled through airport across the country.

For more on flight schedules, visit Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport's official website, www.flygpt.com/fly/arrivals.

