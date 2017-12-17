District 49 Senate candidates make weekend push before Tuesday election

Candidate Ron Meyers spent some of his campaigning time this weekend ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.

Candidate Dan Carr says he and his team have knocked on at least 10,000 doors during the campaign.

Joel Carter meets constituents on the campaign trail this weekend.

In the last weekend before the special election, candidates for the District 49 state senate seat are making a last big push toward the finish line.

One thing they can all agree on? Everyone should take time to vote on Tuesday.

“In these special elections, voter turnout is key,” said candidate Joel Carter. “That’s how you prevail in these special elections. It’s very, very important that no matter what the weather that day that people show up to vote.”

Carter, principal broker for J. Carter and Company Real Estate and Development, spent time with his kids, while working the neighborhoods.

“It’s been a great experience,” he said. “We’ve met lots of new friends. I’m aware of a lot more issues than I was aware of previous to running for office.”

Likewise, Dan Carr, associate pastor of Faith Baptist Church, concentrated on hand-to-hand and face-to-face contact.

“We’ve knocked on at least 10,000 doors in these last six weeks,” Carr said. “We have had an unbelievable amount of support, volunteers going out and knocking doors. It’s just been a wonderful thing. We’ve had a great time just being able to meet so many wonderful people in South Mississippi.”

He admitted that this is an awkward time for an election.

“A lot of people been thinking about Christmas and spending time with their family,” he said. “But this vote is very important. This vote is about the future of our state, the future of Mississippi, the future of our District 49.”

Ron Meyers, who owns and operates a production company, chose to spend this day raising money for charity with the Rotary Club.

“You know, what do they say? All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” he joked.

The campaign is never too far away.

“I’ve really learned that people are engaged in politics,” he said. “They’re watching what’s going on. It's so fun to have a conversation with them and they want to know what I stand on certain issues, whether it be the BP oil money, a lottery, education.”

