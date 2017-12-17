District 49 Senate candidates make weekend push before Tuesday e - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

District 49 Senate candidates make weekend push before Tuesday election

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
Connect
Joel Carter meets constituents on the campaign trail this weekend. Joel Carter meets constituents on the campaign trail this weekend.
Candidate Dan Carr says he and his team have knocked on at least 10,000 doors during the campaign. Candidate Dan Carr says he and his team have knocked on at least 10,000 doors during the campaign.
Candidate Ron Meyers spent some of his campaigning time this weekend ringing the bell for the Salvation Army. Candidate Ron Meyers spent some of his campaigning time this weekend ringing the bell for the Salvation Army.
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

In the last weekend before the special election, candidates for the District 49 state senate seat are making a last big push toward the finish line. 

One thing they can all agree on? Everyone should take time to vote on Tuesday. 

“In these special elections, voter turnout is key,” said candidate Joel Carter. “That’s how you prevail in these special elections. It’s very, very important that no matter what the weather that day that people show up to vote.”

Carter, principal broker for J. Carter and Company Real Estate and Development, spent time with his kids, while working the neighborhoods.

“It’s been a great experience,” he said. “We’ve met lots of new friends. I’m aware of a lot more issues than I was aware of previous to running for office.”

Likewise, Dan Carr, associate pastor of Faith Baptist Church, concentrated on hand-to-hand and face-to-face contact.

“We’ve knocked on at least 10,000 doors in these last six weeks,” Carr said. “We have had an unbelievable amount of support, volunteers going out and knocking doors. It’s just been a wonderful thing. We’ve had a great time just being able to meet so many wonderful people in South Mississippi.”

He admitted that this is an awkward time for an election.

“A lot of people been thinking about Christmas and spending time with their family,” he said. “But this vote is very important. This vote is about the future of our state, the future of Mississippi, the future of our District 49.”

Ron Meyers, who owns and operates a production company, chose to spend this day raising money for charity with the Rotary Club.

“You know, what do they say? All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” he joked.

The campaign is never too far away. 

“I’ve really learned that people are engaged in politics,” he said. “They’re watching what’s going on. It's so fun to have a conversation with them and they want to know what I stand on certain issues, whether it be the BP oil money, a lottery, education.”

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly