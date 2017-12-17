Santa makes special visit to Biloxi Fire Museum

A gloomy day outside couldn't take the smiles off the faces of kids inside the Biloxi Fire Museum, and for good reason.

Jolly Ol' Saint Nick made a stop at West End Hose Co. 3 on Howard Avenue to see the kids who came out for the Fire Museum's 5th annual visit with Santa.

Biloxi Fire Chief Joe Boney sees it as a way to reach out to area kids.

"We bring Santa Claus over here and invite the kids in town to come by and spend time with Santa Claus," said Boney. "If they haven't done so already to give him their wish list, and if they have just come by and spend a little time with him."

Along with getting to see Santa, the kids also went home with some early Christmas gifts.

According to Boney, the event also allows for free admission into the museum, which is a plus for the parents.

"Parents really like it because they get to walk around and see the museum and the kids, the older kids enjoy it too," Boney said. "The younger kids, we try to keep them entertained while the parents get to enjoy the museum."

Parents like John Walli took the chance to learn about the fire department's past.

"There's a lot of history in this old museum, and it's a very interesting place," Walli said. "It's also done up nicely for the holiday season and the kids are running around having a good time."

This year's meeting with Santa saw about 60 kids visit the Biloxi Fire Museum.

