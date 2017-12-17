Baby's first Christmas devastated by burglary

It's the most wonderful time of the year for everyone, including burglars.

Nationally, the holiday season brings in an uptick in burglaries and thefts, and there's been a fair share already this year on the coast.

This will be three-month-old Reign's first Christmas, an his parents wanted to make it special.

"So we went to the mall to create that holiday memory to take his first picture with Santa"

They waited in line and were able to snap several adorable pics, but returned to a bitter surprise in the parking lot.

"Instead of the precious memory its turned into definitely a memory that will last forever," Reid said.

When they got back to their car, they found a busted window and thousands of dollars of camera gear gone.

"Your heart drops because you see your window busted out. It's surreal because you're like, this isn't real. You want to keep blinking and see your window put back together and nothing taken from you," Reid said.

The car, barely a week old, was broken into in broad daylight.

"We were Parked outside JC Penney on the first floor of the parking garage, and unfortunately, mall security said there's no cameras there," Reid said.

For Reid, a content creator who works from home and relies on his own equipment to generate his income, the burglar is a real life version of the Grinch who stole Christmas.

"It sucks because around Christmas time you know we're hoping to splurge and spend money on gifts for him. Now it sucks cause I have to replace some of that gear," Reid said.

Despite the set back, he's still optimistic.

"Just because a little gear got stolen doesn't mean I'm not going to bounce back and come back stronger," he said.

He hopes his misfortune can be a reminder to others to take extra precaution with their valuables during the holiday season.

Reid is hoping to sell his prints to make up for his loss, you can check them out here.

