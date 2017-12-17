Saucier man arrested for casino car burglary

Biloxi Police Department arrested a suspect in an auto burglary that took place last August.

Brent Anthony Cohran, 27, from Saucier is facing a charge of auto burglary. The arrest stems from a reported auto burglary that was reported at Harrah’s Casino on August 17.

The casino was able to locate surveillance footage of the incident revealing two male suspects committing the crime, according to Chief John B. Miller with Biloxi police.

On Dec. 17, the casino contacted Biloxi Police to report one of the two suspects was back on the property.

Police say Cohran was spotted driving the same suspect vehicle captured on surveillance footage when the incident occurred.

He was soon was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Biloxi Police Department where he was charged with the burglary.

Cohran was transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center where he was held on a $10,000.00 bond.

