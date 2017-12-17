Woman caught with counterfeit money after running from police - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Woman caught with counterfeit money after running from police

By Lindsay Knowles, Digital Producer
Latisha Renea Rich, 30 of Florida (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.) Latisha Renea Rich, 30 of Florida (Source: Biloxi Police Dept.)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A Florida woman is facing charges after running from police, then being caught with counterfeit money.

Latisha Rich, 30, and a man were at the Imperial Palace Casino and Resort when casino officials noticed the man trying to pass off counterfeit money at one of the table games. Casino officials reported the pair but they were already gone by the time security became involved. 

Shortly after, Biloxi Police saw Rich 's vehicle traveling south on Caillavet Street. When they tried to stop her, she kept going. Rich got out of her vehicle on Reynoir Street and tried to flee on foot but was caught and arrested. That's when officers found more than $1,000 in counterfeit money on her. The man that was with Rich has not been identified.

Rich is charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument with intent to utter. She was taken to Harrison County Jail. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Biloxi Police at 228-392-0641.

