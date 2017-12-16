Vendors show off handmade goods at annual Christmas open house

From clothing to art and photography, jewelry and more...there was something for everyone on your list. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Time is winding down to buy those Christmas gifts...and while going to the mall and online shopping are the norm...there's always that option of gifting your loved ones with a one of a kind present.(Image Source: WLOX News)

Dozens of craftsmen and women are spending their weekend selling their custom goods at this year's Biloxi Visitor's Center open house.

David Trim crafts small wooden toys by hand.

“I hear this from people all the time, you can't find these anymore,” said Trim.

From planes, to trains, and boats, these simple toys are usually a huge hit at craft shows.

“Besides the fact that I make them, most of them are made from unique woods or to me special woods, oak, pecan, cedar,” Trim described.

Bill Raymond, who helps organize the annual open house, enjoys seeing the interest shoppers have in homemade goods.

“It's also a chance for us to showcase local artists, our craftsmen and with their work really to help promote buying local and supporting local artists,” said Raymond.

Some people weren't looking to for gifts, but for something to treat themselves.

Larry Byrd says he was very impressed by the offerings.

“When you find something that's handmade, hand crafted and you know somebody put that time into it, and then you're going to give it as a gift, it means so much more,” said Byrd.

With one more day left of the event, there's still time to support these artisans and knock that last person off your Christmas list.

“We always bill this as a last minute Christmas gift opportunity, because we do it the last full weekend before Christmas,” said Raymond.

This is the first year the open house is a two-day event. It continues Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

