Fire engulfs home in Harrison County

Fire crews responding to a fire in Harrison County. (Photo Source: Pat Sullivan)

A Harrison County home went up in flames Saturday evening. (Photo Source: Pat Sullivan)

A fire in Harrison County has left a home destroyed on Saturday evening.

Reports say the fire took place at around 5:20pm Saturday evening on F Taylor Rd. in Central Harrison County.

No one was home when neighbors discovered the home burning.

Fire units from Saucier Fire and the Harrison County Fire Service arrived on scene to find the home was fully involved in fire.

There are no reported injuries from the blaze.

The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office, the State Fire Marshal, along with the Harrison County Sheriffs Department continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

