Lewis gives back to South Mississippi with free youth baseball camp

Former MLB 2nd round draft pick Fred Lewis delivers instructions during his Believe It and Achieve It Baseball Camp at MGCCC.

With his professional baseball career in the books, Fred Lewis is back in South Mississippi and paying it forward.

The Stone and Mississippi Gulf Coast product returned to Perkinston to hold his Believe It and Achieve It Camp, a free baseball clinic that allowed area youth a chance to rub elbows and get hands-on instruction from a former Major League Baseball player.

A second-round pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2003, Lewis certainly knows what it takes to make it to the big leagues, and hopes to help other future area stars achieve their dreams.

"Once I was drafted, the scout that drafted me, he told me once I was done to come back and tell these kids exactly what scouts are looking for," Lewis said. "Now that my time has ended playing professional baseball, now I'm trying to give back to the youth."

After graduating from Stone in 1999, Lewis signed a scholarship with MGCCC before finishing his collegiate career at Southern University in Baton Rouge. He debuted in the majors three years later, playing for the Giants, Blue Jays Reds and Mets over the span of seven years. Lewis had a career .266 batting average with 27 home runs and 136 RBI.

He was inducted into the MGCCC Athletics Hall of Fame in 2009.

