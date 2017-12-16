Shoppers find unique gift ideas in Bay St. Louis shops

Small businesses cash in on shoppers looking for unique gifts

In Old Town Bay St. Louis, you can see the shoppers coming and going into small shops looking for that perfect Christmas gift.

These shops are where people go to find things you wouldn't usually see inside a big box store.

"We have, probably, one of the most unique stores in the bay area," said Peggy Branger with Antique Maison. "We have something for everybody."

Branger has noticed that the foot traffic has been great this year.

"It's been very good," she said. "We've had a lot of local people and a lot of visitors too. We get a really positive response. We get furniture buys, we get collectibles, you know, you name it."

Across the street, at Social Chair, the big item is Christmas decorations.

"It's been really busy," said Lauren Kalom of Social Chair. "Everyone really likes coming here to shop for Christmas ornaments. It's been really fun just seeing all different kinds of people in here."

Kalom says the crowds have been looking for unique Christmas ornaments and gifts.

"It's mainly Christmas ornaments, like right now, and we have nativity scenes and a lot of Christmas decorations," Kalom said.

Some shoppers, like Kimberly Hosket, just happened to find themselves along second street as they were visiting from out of town.

"We're just having a weekend getaway," said Hosket. "Trying to chill out before the major holiday weekend."

That doesn't mean they couldn't look for some good pieces.

"Just knocking around antique stores and checking out old things. We found a really good deal," Hosket noted.

