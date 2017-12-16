Car crashes though wine store in Gulfport

Gulfport firefighters removing a vehicle that crashed into Bin 605 on Cowan Rd. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Bin 605 in Gulfport after a car crashed through the store. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Chief Michael Beyerstadt of the Gulfport Fire Department confirms a car ran into the store front of Bin 605 on Cowan Lorraine road in Gulfport.

Gulfport Fire Department responded to the crash. Beyerstadt says the woman's foot and leg were trapped inside the vehicle and firefighters had to help her get out.

Officials say the injuries sustained were non-life threatening.

The car drove all the way through the store into the back room. There were no injuries to anyone inside the store.

Gulfport police are on the scene questioning the driver as they continue an investigation.

