Wild at Heart Rescue gets closer to completing federal flight cage with help of volunteers

Four years later, a $30,000 project that will help wildlife rescuers rehab birds of prey is almost complete.

"These are the individual panels that are going to be going up. We've got the frame already up, so these will be set up on end all the way around, this will be the entrance," Wild at Heart Rescue employee Paula Woodside described.

Paula says the panels will be built facing inward so the birds can fly and exercise without getting caught or clipped.

It'll be the first facility of it's kind in South Mississippi, and is structured to help birds of prey get back to health.

"They have go in there to build muscles for release," said Wild at Heart Director Missy Dubuisson. "This flight cage is gigantic, it's 100 foot by 20 foot by 16 foot."

A project of this size called for some extra help for its completion. Volunteers included Air Force wingmen and other servicemen and women.

"Navy, marines, we have an military exchange air force from Taiwan," said volunteer Sydni von Helton Smith. "Me and some of my wing men were walking through the arts festival and we met all these amazing people from the Wild at Heart rescue. We found out that they needed some volunteers."

While the Wild at Heart team worked on calculating the dimensions of the cage, the volunteers began to lay it's foundation.

"We're blessed that they came out to help us," Dubuisson said.

The hope is the cage will be ready for use by 2018.

