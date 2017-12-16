Prison shake-up uncovers pecan pie, drugs and more - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Prison shake-up uncovers pecan pie, drugs and more

Authorities found a surprising medley of items during a recent prison shake-up in Parchman, including a pecan pie. (Source: MS Dept. of Correction) Authorities found a surprising medley of items during a recent prison shake-up in Parchman, including a pecan pie. (Source: MS Dept. of Correction)
(Source: MS Dept. of Corrections) (Source: MS Dept. of Corrections)
(Source: MS Dept. of Corrections) (Source: MS Dept. of Corrections)
(Source: MS Dept. of Corrections) (Source: MS Dept. of Corrections)
PARCHMAN, MS (WLOX) -

A shakedown in a Mississippi prison work camp this week produced a sweet bit of contraband - a pecan pie.

Officers found the baked pie and many other forbidden items Wednesday during a three-hour search in one part of the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Officials said, while they always expect to turn up prohibited items, this particular shake-up was more than they bargained for. Other items found in the search included tobacco, cell phones and chargers, lighters, cigarette rolling papers, extension cords, dice, and various gang paraphernalia. Along with the pecan pie, officers also found two empty whiskey bottles.

“I expected officers to find some contraband given that these minimum security inmates go out each day and perform various jobs, including maintenance and agricultural work,” said Corrections Commissioner Pelicia E. Hall in a written statement. “However, the amount found at this unit is unacceptable. Therefore, we will be tightening supervision of these inmates.”

Hall started the shakedowns to stem the flow of contraband in the prison system. She said they will continue and will be unannounced.

More than 550 minimum-security inmates live in the camp, and they leave the prison under supervision to do jobs in maintenance and agriculture.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

