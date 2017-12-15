South Mississippi family donates dolls in memory of 7-year-old daughter

According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.More >>
In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.More >>
One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.More >>
The Tropical Storm Watch for Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties has been cancelled.More >>
A man police believe was involved in a multi-state crime spree that started with an auto theft and ended with capital murder is still on the run. And they're warning Devarian Raheem Edwards should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.More >>
The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.More >>
A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.More >>
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."More >>
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.More >>
