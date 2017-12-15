D'Iberville woman warns residents of local package theft - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

D'Iberville woman warns residents of local package theft

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Kim Shaw says this woman took a package from her home-- in broad daylight. (Photo Source: Kim Shaw) Kim Shaw says this woman took a package from her home-- in broad daylight. (Photo Source: Kim Shaw)
D'IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) -

A D'Iberville woman shares her concerns after become a target in a string of package thefts. 

Cameras and security systems did not stop a burglar from taking a package from the front steps of Kim Shaw's home in broad daylight. She took to Facebook on Wednesday to spread awareness of the costly and criminal holiday trend. 

Shaw says despite the incident, the footage will help law enforcement officials track down the culprit behind her missing package. She also describes the methods that some take to cover up their shady practices. 

Watch WLOX News Now at 5pm for Kim Shaw's story and more on how you can protect yourself from holiday package thieves. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

