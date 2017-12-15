5th-grade hero to serve as a Saints Junior Captain - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

5th-grade hero to serve as a Saints Junior Captain

Saucier Elementary 5th grader Blake Carroll was surprised at lunch Friday when his parents showed up and told him they were going to Sunday's game against the Jets in the Superdome. (Photo source: WLOX) Saucier Elementary 5th grader Blake Carroll was surprised at lunch Friday when his parents showed up and told him they were going to Sunday's game against the Jets in the Superdome. (Photo source: WLOX)
SAUCIER, MS (WLOX) -

A Harrison County boy hailed a hero is getting a chance to hang out with the New Orleans Saints this weekend. 

Saucier Elementary 5th grader Blake Carroll was surprised at lunch Friday when his parents showed up and told him they were going to Sunday's game against the Jets in the Superdome. 

But he's not just going to the game. Blake will serve as a Junior Captain, and participate in the pre-game coin toss with the Saints captains. 

You may remember back in October when a toddler went missing in Harrison County. Officials search for hours, but it was actually Blake who found the boy asleep in a truck and notified authorities. 

Because of those heroic actions, Blake was nominated by his principal to win the Saints prize package. In addition to going on the field, Blake will also receive a Saints fan pack, commemorative digital photo with the coaching staff, owners or players, and be featured live on the video boards. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

