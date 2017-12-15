Stormy Sunday, soggy start to next week

Any thunderstorms that manage to become strong on Sunday or Sunday night will be capable of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes

Sunday's overall threat of severe weather should be very low. But, any thunderstorms that manage to become strong will be capable of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

It's a damp and gray Friday across South Mississippi. Much wetter conditions will probably arrive this weekend and beyond.

Saturday brings a mix of clouds and, perhaps, sun. But, no rain is expected along the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

The best chance for weekend rain showers will be on Sunday as several upper systems head our way from the west, drawing in plentiful moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Sunday into Monday could even bring the potential for thunderstorms, some strong, according to the Storm Prediction Center.

"While Sunday and Monday bring mainly rain showers, there could be thunderstorms from time to time," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "The overall threat of severe weather should be very low. But, any thunderstorms that manage to become strong on Sunday or Sunday night will be capable of damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes."

Wet weather could linger into the middle of next week. Two to four inches of heavy rainfall is expected from Sunday through Wednesday's end.

"Even though heavy rainfall will be possible, it should mostly be spread out over a three- or four-day period," Williams said. "It certainly isn't out of the question to see ponding of water in low-lying areas on Sunday or Monday, especially in any locations that receive a quick downpour."

