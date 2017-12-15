Biloxi woman missing; police looking for ex-boyfriend

Biloxi police are looking for a missing woman and her ex-boyfriend.

Investigators report Amber Rose Meyers was last heard from around 9:45 p.m. Thursday. When officers went to her apartment for a welfare check about 45 minutes later, they found her apartment broken into and Meyers was no where to be found.

Police believe she is with her ex-boyfriend, Jimmy Dale Hutchinson Jr., 37, of Prentiss. We asked police if this is being looked into as a possible kidnapping. We were told they couldn't speculate at this time because they are working to gather more information.

Police said the two could be traveling in a rust or gold color Toyota Camry with a Lowndes County license plate. Meyers was last seen wearing a brown sweater and jeans.

If you have any information on where Meyers or Hutchinson are, you're asked to call the Biloxi Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at (877) 787-5898.

