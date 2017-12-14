Gautier, Gulf Coast star announces commitment to North Texas

MGCCC running back and former Gautier standout Deandre Torrey celebrates after scoring a touchdown.

After one season of running wild on the JUCO ranks, a former Gautier standout is finally locking in the Division One football future he's waited for.

Gulf Coast running back Deandre Torrey announced his commitment to North Texas on Twitter earlier today, saying he decided not to return to Perkinston for a second season.

It just the beginning ???? pic.twitter.com/QiWY5rew6J — Deandre Torrey (@TorreyBoy1) December 14, 2017

In his one season with the Bulldogs, Torrey scored 12 rushing touchdowns to go with 1,298 yards, the third-highest total in the country.

