Former Biloxi kicking specialist commits to Tennessee as PWO

Former Biloxi kicking specialist Grayson Pontius prepares for the Mississippi Bowl during his time with East Mississippi CC.

A Coast National Champion is heading to Good Ole' Rocky Top.

Former Biloxi kicking specialist Grayson Pontius announced on twitter today he received a Preffered Walk-On offer from Tennessee, and will join the Volunteers in the spring.

Excited to announce that I have received a PWO from The University of Tennessee and will be continuing my football career there in the spring #GoVols pic.twitter.com/d0rR7mxF2O — grayson pontius (@Grayson_Pontius) December 14, 2017

Pontius is coming off two seasons with East Mississippi Community College, culminating with a 31-28 National Championship victory over Arizona Western in the 2017 Mississippi Bowl.

In his freshman year, Pontius split duties between kicking and punting, going 6/11 on field goal attempts with a long of 43 yards, along with 16 punts at an average of 39.0 yards. In 2017, the former Indian focused on punting. He made his only field goal attempt of 31 yards, but punted 18 times at an average of 40.0 yards.

