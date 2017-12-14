Coliseum welcomes ice skaters to wintertime rink

The Mississippi Coast Coliseum has now been transformed into an ice skating rink for all to enjoy!

South Mississippians took to the ice tonight in an attempt to polish their skills.

You can get in on the ice skating action through January 5, 2018 for $12 per 90 minute session, which includes skate rental.

Pascagoula resident Christoper Charlton says he looks forward to hitting the rink each year.

Charlton says, "We really don't have a lot of this down here, access to facilities like this. For the Coliseum to have it, it means a lot. Not just to Biloxi, but to all the people around here."

According to the Coliseum, tickets are sold and skates are made available 30 minutes prior to session start times.

Here is a list of the remaining times and dates for ice skating at the Coliseum:

DECEMBER

Thursday December 14 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Friday December 15 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Saturday December 16 1:00 PM | 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Brunch with Santa 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM Sunday December 17 2:00 PM | 4:30 PM | 7:00 PM Monday December 18 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Tuesday December 19 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Wednesday December 20 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Thursday December 21 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Friday December 22 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Saturday December 23 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Sunday December 24 2:00 PM | 4:30 PM Tuesday December 26 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Wednesday December 27 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Thursday December 28 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Friday December 29 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Saturday December 30 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Sunday December 31 2:00 PM | 4:30 PM | 7:00 PM

JANUARY

Tuesday January 2 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Wednesday January 3 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Thursday January 4 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM Friday January 5 3:30 PM | 6:00 PM | 8:30 PM

*DATES AND TIMES SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

The ice skating rink has been set up at the Coliseum since October.

You can visit https://www.mscoastcoliseum.com/p/iceskating for more details.

