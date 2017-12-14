South Mississippi Schools hit hard by beginning of flu season - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

South Mississippi Schools hit hard by beginning of flu season

By Dave Ryan, Reporter
Connect
Tamiflu prescriptions on the rise in South Mississippi Tamiflu prescriptions on the rise in South Mississippi
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

The Flu bug is hitting Mississippi hard this season.

The Magnolia state is one of three listed as having high level of activity from influenza-like illnesses by the Centers for Disease Control.

Pharmacist Larry Krohn says he's seen a spike in flu cases.

"We're starting to see a big increase in the drug Tamiflu which is what they use to treat the flu with," said Krohn. "Some of the reports we've read, Mississippi, Louisiana and Georgia are supposed to be some of the top flu cases in the country right now. But yeah, we're seeing a lot of Tamiflu being written by local pediatricians."

Many schools in South Mississippi are having higher than usual absences, specifically due to the flu.

At Jeff Davis Elementary in Biloxi, the numbers are rising as well according to nurse Becca Horton.

"This week in particular I have seen an increase in students with flu and fever-like symptoms," said Horton.

LaToya Cobb is a teacher at Jeff Davis, but also, a parent of a student. She says she does have a fear of the bug spreading around the school.

"It could become an epidemic and take over the school," Cobb said. "We talk about washing with soap and water. We talk about hand sanitizer. We talk about coughing and sneezing into your elbow, as well as getting Kleenex."

Luckily, there isn't concern of a Tamiflu shortage this year according to Krohn.

"We have not heard that there's a shortage," he said. "It's gone generic so there's some other companies making it so at this point we have not seen a shortage like we have, there's been some years past when we have seen a shortage."

Even if you are medicating your child, or yourself, Horton says once you have the fl, be sure to give it time to pass.

"When we send students home, we try to encourage parents to keep them out for 24 hours fever free, not to send them back," said Horton. "Because if they just give them Tylenol or medication at home, they still could be contagious."

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly