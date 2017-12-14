Power outage in Jackson County

Singing River Electric crews are working to restore power to nearly hundreds of customers in Jackson County.

Nearly 500 customers are without electricity in an area off Highway 63 just north of Highway 613.

Lorri Freeman with the power company says an 18-wheeler hit a power pole in the area and that linemen are on scene right now.

According to Freeman, power should be restored to customers shortly.

