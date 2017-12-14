Gautier promotes Marcus High to head coach

Gautier went in-house to select their newest head coach, promoting Marcus High from offensive line coach to running the program.

"I'm excited for our students, staff and community to hire Marcus High as the head football coach at Gautier High," said Gautier prinicpal Al Sparkman in a statement. "He understands the high academic and atahletic expectations we have for our student-athletes here, and I believe he will mold the players on our team into respectful and successful young men in the classroom and on the playing field."

High boasts 19 years of coaching experience, including a previous head coaching stint with East Central, going 17-37 from 2008-12. High also served as a Gautier assistant from 1998-2003, a stretch which included three Gators district championships.

"High is someone who understands what Gautier football success should look like and has a plan to get the program going in the right direction," Pascagoula and Gautier athletic director Greg Freeman said in the statement. "He has great leadership qualities and will work tirelessly to put a team on the field that will make the school, community and former players proud to be Gautier Gators."

High replaces Chris Peterson, who resigned after posting a 28-39 record in six years at Gautier.

